Facts

17:13 05.01.2024

UK Secretary for Defense: World turns back on Russia, forcing Putin into humiliation of going cap in hand to North Korea to keep his illegal invasion going

UK Secretary for Defense: World turns back on Russia, forcing Putin into humiliation of going cap in hand to North Korea to keep his illegal invasion going

UK Secretary of State for Defense Grant Shapps has commented on recent reports saying that Russia had used North Korean ballistic missiles to attack Ukraine, saying that North Korea must pay a high price for supporting Russia.

"The world has turned its back on Russia, forcing Putin into the humiliation of going cap in hand to North Korea to keep his illegal invasion going. In doing so Russia has broken multiple UNSC resolutions and put the security of another world region at risk. This must stop now," he said on X Social Network on Friday.

The Secretary also said that "together with our partners we'll make sure North Korea pays a high price for supporting Russia."

Earlier, the White House stated that North Korea has recently provided Russia with ballistic missiles and launchers for use by Moscow in the war against Ukraine.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters that Russian forces fired at least one of these ballistic missiles at Ukraine on December 30.

The issue of the supply of ballistic missiles by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea to the Russian Federation and their use against Ukraine will be the subject of discussion at the UN Security Council on Wednesday, January 10, Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the United Nations Serhiy Kyslytsya said.

Tags: #uk

