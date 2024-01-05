Ukrainian air defense intercepts 149 out of 166 Russian cruise missiles since Dec 29 – ISW

Ukrainian air defenses have intercepted 149 of a reported 166 Russian cruise missiles in intensified attacks since December 29, 2023, but have only intercepted a handful of the ballistic missiles that Russia has launched at Ukraine in the same period, a report of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) for January 4 says.

“The effectiveness of Russian ballistic missiles thus appears to depend in part on the configuration of Ukraine’s air defense umbrella in the target area and the strike package of which the missiles are part,” the report reads.

It is reported that Russia can reportedly produce roughly 42 Iskander missiles and four Kinzhal missiles per month, although it is unclear how many S-300/S-400 missiles Russia can produce.

“Russia‘s defense industrial base (DIB) likely cannot produce ballistic missiles at the scale required for a persistent strike campaign in Ukraine that relies on regularly expending a large volume of ballistic missiles, and Russia likely has to source ballistic missiles from abroad if it wishes to maintain large-scale missile strikes against Ukraine,” the ISW reports.

In this regard it is noted that the relative success that Russian forces have had in striking targets in Ukraine with ballistic missiles in combination with cruise missiles and drones may be prompting an intensification of Russian efforts to source ballistic missiles from abroad. Also, with reference to representative of the U.S. National Security Council, John Kirby, it is reported that the Russian Federation has already launched ballistic missiles purchased from North Korea at targets in Ukraine on December 30 and continues attempts to purchase similar missiles from Iran.