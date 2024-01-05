Facts

11:20 05.01.2024

Ukrainian air defense intercepts 149 out of 166 Russian cruise missiles since Dec 29 – ISW

2 min read
Ukrainian air defense intercepts 149 out of 166 Russian cruise missiles since Dec 29 – ISW

Ukrainian air defenses have intercepted 149 of a reported 166 Russian cruise missiles in intensified attacks since December 29, 2023, but have only intercepted a handful of the ballistic missiles that Russia has launched at Ukraine in the same period, a report of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) for January 4 says.

“The effectiveness of Russian ballistic missiles thus appears to depend in part on the configuration of Ukraine’s air defense umbrella in the target area and the strike package of which the missiles are part,” the report reads.

It is reported that Russia can reportedly produce roughly 42 Iskander missiles and four Kinzhal missiles per month, although it is unclear how many S-300/S-400 missiles Russia can produce.

“Russia‘s defense industrial base (DIB) likely cannot produce ballistic missiles at the scale required for a persistent strike campaign in Ukraine that relies on regularly expending a large volume of ballistic missiles, and Russia likely has to source ballistic missiles from abroad if it wishes to maintain large-scale missile strikes against Ukraine,” the ISW reports.

In this regard it is noted that the relative success that Russian forces have had in striking targets in Ukraine with ballistic missiles in combination with cruise missiles and drones may be prompting an intensification of Russian efforts to source ballistic missiles from abroad. Also, with reference to representative of the U.S. National Security Council, John Kirby, it is reported that the Russian Federation has already launched ballistic missiles purchased from North Korea at targets in Ukraine on December 30 and continues attempts to purchase similar missiles from Iran.

Tags: #missiles

MORE ABOUT

10:28 04.01.2024
Western partners need to transfer long range missiles to Ukraine – Borrell

Western partners need to transfer long range missiles to Ukraine – Borrell

09:29 03.01.2024
Zelenskyy on massive Russian strike on Ukraine: No state has ever repelled such combined missle, done strikes

Zelenskyy on massive Russian strike on Ukraine: No state has ever repelled such combined missle, done strikes

10:56 02.01.2024
In Kyiv, air defense destroys over 70 missiles, 15 UAVs – administration

In Kyiv, air defense destroys over 70 missiles, 15 UAVs – administration

16:44 29.12.2023
Umerov: It's obvious that with such missile reserves Russia has, they can and will continue such attacks

Umerov: It's obvious that with such missile reserves Russia has, they can and will continue such attacks

14:27 29.12.2023
Volunteers of Ukrainian Red Cross working to eliminate consequences of Russian missile attack

Volunteers of Ukrainian Red Cross working to eliminate consequences of Russian missile attack

11:39 29.12.2023
About 110 missiles were launched at Ukraine on Friday morning – Zelenskyy

About 110 missiles were launched at Ukraine on Friday morning – Zelenskyy

16:06 28.12.2023
Russia stations three launch vessels in Black Sea with possible total salvo of 16 missiles

Russia stations three launch vessels in Black Sea with possible total salvo of 16 missiles

17:42 14.12.2023
Russians continue to launch missile strikes on Kyiv region, no casualties reported

Russians continue to launch missile strikes on Kyiv region, no casualties reported

10:57 08.12.2023
Air defense forces destroy all missiles that attack Kyiv on approach to capital – authorities

Air defense forces destroy all missiles that attack Kyiv on approach to capital – authorities

09:57 08.12.2023
Ukrainian defenders shoot down 14 of 19 cruise missiles launched by Russia – Air Force speaker

Ukrainian defenders shoot down 14 of 19 cruise missiles launched by Russia – Air Force speaker

AD

HOT NEWS

Invaders fire more than 630 shells at Kherson region: one person killed, seven injured

Defense forces eliminate 790 invaders over day

Germany transfers Skynex air defense system to Ukraine in new military assistance package

Elderly woman killed by Russian invaders in Krasnohorivka, Donetsk region – region’s head

Supply of air defense systems, missiles to them remains number one priority – Zelenskyy

LATEST

DTEK reports another shelling of its frontline thermal power plant

Updated bill on customs clearance of cars in Diia registered in Verkhovna Rada

Invaders fire more than 630 shells at Kherson region: one person killed, seven injured

Defense forces eliminate 790 invaders over day

Large groups of drones attacking Ukraine from south - AFU Air Forces

Germany transfers Skynex air defense system to Ukraine in new military assistance package

Elderly woman killed by Russian invaders in Krasnohorivka, Donetsk region – region’s head

Supply of air defense systems, missiles to them remains number one priority – Zelenskyy

AFU repulse 23 enemy attacks in Avdiyivka direction over day

Enemy launches six rocket, 14 airstrikes over day, carries out 13 attacks from MLRS

AD
AD
AD
AD