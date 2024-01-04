Russian forces attack Nikopol by drones, two people injured – regional authorities

The Russian occupation forces attacked Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovsk region, on Thursday. During the day, the enemy launched eight kamikaze drone attacks and mounted six artillery attacks, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak has said.

"Nikopol, Pokrovske, Chervonohryhorivka and Marhanets communities were attacked. Two men, 56 and 67, were injured," he said on the Telegram channel.

Almost two dozen of houses were damaged in the district. A private and industrial enterprises were mutilated. Also, several garages, cars and outbuildings were damaged. Power lines and gas pipelines were damaged.