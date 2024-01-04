Facts

19:45 04.01.2024

Russian forces attack Nikopol by drones, two people injured – regional authorities

1 min read

The Russian occupation forces attacked Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovsk region, on Thursday. During the day, the enemy launched eight kamikaze drone attacks and mounted six artillery attacks, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak has said.

"Nikopol, Pokrovske, Chervonohryhorivka and Marhanets communities were attacked. Two men, 56 and 67, were injured," he said on the Telegram channel.

Almost two dozen of houses were damaged in the district. A private and industrial enterprises were mutilated. Also, several garages, cars and outbuildings were damaged. Power lines and gas pipelines were damaged.

Tags: #attack #dnipropetrovsk #casualties

MORE ABOUT

19:46 04.01.2024
One man injured as result of enemy attack on Novoberyslav – regional authorities

One man injured as result of enemy attack on Novoberyslav – regional authorities

15:38 03.01.2024
Number of casualties as result of missile attack on Kyiv rises to 54 people – city administration

Number of casualties as result of missile attack on Kyiv rises to 54 people – city administration

20:18 02.01.2024
Large car dealerships in Kyiv suffer from morning enemy attack

Large car dealerships in Kyiv suffer from morning enemy attack

19:51 02.01.2024
Nikopol community under shelling, drone strikes, Kryvyi Rih district hit by Russian missile strike – Lysak

Nikopol community under shelling, drone strikes, Kryvyi Rih district hit by Russian missile strike – Lysak

20:41 29.12.2023
Ukraine, along with three dozen UN Member States, requests convening of urgent meeting of UN Security Council due to Russian attack – Kuleba

Ukraine, along with three dozen UN Member States, requests convening of urgent meeting of UN Security Council due to Russian attack – Kuleba

20:21 29.12.2023
Two enemy missiles shot down, over ten private houses damaged in Khmelnytsky region this morning – local administration

Two enemy missiles shot down, over ten private houses damaged in Khmelnytsky region this morning – local administration

20:00 29.12.2023
Number of casualties as result of missile attack on Dnipro rises to 30 people – State Emergency Service

Number of casualties as result of missile attack on Dnipro rises to 30 people – State Emergency Service

19:47 29.12.2023
Due to Russian missile attack on Ukraine, 30 people killed, over 160 wounded – Interior Minister

Due to Russian missile attack on Ukraine, 30 people killed, over 160 wounded – Interior Minister

14:58 29.12.2023
Borrell condemns Russia's massive attack on Ukraine

Borrell condemns Russia's massive attack on Ukraine

10:06 29.12.2023
Four people killed, about 15 injured due to Russia’s attack on Dnipro – regional administration

Four people killed, about 15 injured due to Russia’s attack on Dnipro – regional administration

AD

HOT NEWS

Elderly woman killed by Russian invaders in Krasnohorivka, Donetsk region – region’s head

Supply of air defense systems, missiles to them remains number one priority – Zelenskyy

Kyiv sees exhibition in Modena about 'prosperity' of Mariupol under Russian occupation as provocation

Commander of AFU Air Forces thanks Ukrainian pilots for their impeccable combat work after explosions in Crimea

Kyiv sees exhibition in Modena about 'prosperity' of Mariupol under Russian occupation as provocation

LATEST

Elderly woman killed by Russian invaders in Krasnohorivka, Donetsk region – region’s head

Supply of air defense systems, missiles to them remains number one priority – Zelenskyy

AFU repulse 23 enemy attacks in Avdiyivka direction over day

Enemy launches six rocket, 14 airstrikes over day, carries out 13 attacks from MLRS

Kyiv sees exhibition in Modena about 'prosperity' of Mariupol under Russian occupation as provocation

Aviation of Defense Forces strikes ten areas of concentration of enemy personnel

Defense forces eliminate 780 invaders, 28 enemy artillery systems over day

Commander of AFU Air Forces thanks Ukrainian pilots for their impeccable combat work after explosions in Crimea

Stefanchuk on theses from MFA for MPs before business trips: Everyone who represents Ukraine abroad should support it in one voice

Kyiv sees exhibition in Modena about 'prosperity' of Mariupol under Russian occupation as provocation

AD
AD
AD
AD