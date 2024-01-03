Facts

19:51 03.01.2024

In Verbove area in Zaporizhia, Ukrainian soldiers improve tactical situation – Shtupun

In Verbove area (Zaporizhia region), Ukrainian soldiers have improved their tactical position, there is no big breakthrough, Spokesman for the United Press Center of the Tavria Defense Forces Oleksandr Shtupun said.

"Let's just say this is some improvement in our tactical position. That is, there is no big breakthrough," Shtupun commented on the telethon on the advance of Ukrainian forces in Verbove area.

In Robotyne area (Zaporizhia region), both Ukrainian and enemy units are also actively working, the spokesman said. The enemy is trying to recapture previously lost positions and prevent Ukrainian forces from moving forward.

According to Shtupun, the "global" goal of the Russians is to recapture all lost positions, but they are not succeeding. "As far as we can see, they don't have the strength for this now," he said.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces also said that along the entire line of combat the enemy has become more active, "there are signs that he will continue to attack."

Earlier in the morning, the AFU General Staff said Ukrainian forces had improved the situation southeast of Novobakhmutivka in Avdiivka direction during the day, and in Verbove area they had advanced forward, forcing the enemy to abandon some positions.

