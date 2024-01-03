Death toll of rocket attack in Kyiv on Dec 29 rises to 30 – Military Administration

In Kyiv, the death toll from the Russian missile attack on December 29 has increased to 30 people, said head of Kyiv City Military Administration, Serhiy Popko.

Unfortunately, one person died in the hospital from injuries sustained as a result of the shelling on December 29, 2023. In total, as a result of the missile strike that day, 30 people were killed and 29 others were injured," the message published on the Telegram channel on Wednesday morning says.