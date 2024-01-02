Facts

19:31 02.01.2024

German FM: Putin shows with every missile that he wants to destroy Ukraine

German FM: Putin shows with every missile that he wants to destroy Ukraine

Germany will support the people of Ukraine as long as they need us, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in response to Russia's massive attack on Ukraine on January 2.

“With every missile, Putin shows that he wants to destroy Ukraine. With the Patriot and IRIS-T systems that we supply, lives are saved every day. We support the people of Ukraine as long as they need us and daily life is possible without fear and terror,” the minister wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

