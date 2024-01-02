Ambassador of Denmark: Russia's attack will only strengthen our resolve to support Ukraine's fight for freedom

Ambassador of Denmark to Ukraine Ole Egberg Mikkelsen has assured Ukrainians of support after Russia's massive missile attack on Tuesday morning.

In a video address recorded in Kyiv's Solomyansky district, where an apartment building was damaged as a result of the attack, the ambassador said he came there "to express my solidarity and condolences to the local inhabitants."

"I've also come here to express my warmest thanks to armed forces of Ukraine, in particular the air defense forces who protect us whenever Kyiv is under attack. I also wish to thank the rescue workers, ambulance teams, medical staff, energy workers, the police and municipal workers who are always ready to save lives and restore normal city life whenever Kyiv is being attacked," the diplomat said.

The ambassador emphasized that he is proud to be "a temporary citizen in this great city, the capital of freedom."

"And let me assure the citizens of Kyiv and all Ukrainians that this heinous attack would only strengthen our resolve to support Ukraine’s fight for freedom. Because your freedom is also our freedom," Mikkelsen said.