Facts

18:37 02.01.2024

Ambassador of Denmark: Russia's attack will only strengthen our resolve to support Ukraine's fight for freedom

1 min read
Ambassador of Denmark: Russia's attack will only strengthen our resolve to support Ukraine's fight for freedom

Ambassador of Denmark to Ukraine Ole Egberg Mikkelsen has assured Ukrainians of support after Russia's massive missile attack on Tuesday morning.

In a video address recorded in Kyiv's Solomyansky district, where an apartment building was damaged as a result of the attack, the ambassador said he came there "to express my solidarity and condolences to the local inhabitants."

"I've also come here to express my warmest thanks to armed forces of Ukraine, in particular the air defense forces who protect us whenever Kyiv is under attack. I also wish to thank the rescue workers, ambulance teams, medical staff, energy workers, the police and municipal workers who are always ready to save lives and restore normal city life whenever Kyiv is being attacked," the diplomat said.

The ambassador emphasized that he is proud to be "a temporary citizen in this great city, the capital of freedom."

"And let me assure the citizens of Kyiv and all Ukrainians that this heinous attack would only strengthen our resolve to support Ukraine’s fight for freedom. Because your freedom is also our freedom," Mikkelsen said.

Tags: #ambassador #denmark #mikkelsen

MORE ABOUT

14:22 02.01.2024
UK Ambassador after Russian attack: This only strengthens Ukrainians' resolve to defend their land and freedom

UK Ambassador after Russian attack: This only strengthens Ukrainians' resolve to defend their land and freedom

19:07 21.12.2023
Zelenskyy hosts Japanese Ambassador, thanks him for support of Japanese people, govt

Zelenskyy hosts Japanese Ambassador, thanks him for support of Japanese people, govt

15:42 15.12.2023
Umerov invites Turkey to join Maritime Coalition to strengthen security in Black Sea

Umerov invites Turkey to join Maritime Coalition to strengthen security in Black Sea

17:40 07.12.2023
Danish Red Cross holds effective leadership training for Ukrainian colleagues

Danish Red Cross holds effective leadership training for Ukrainian colleagues

20:10 29.11.2023
Zelenskyy visits Mykolaiv region, where he gets acquainted with implementation of Danish patronage program over region

Zelenskyy visits Mykolaiv region, where he gets acquainted with implementation of Danish patronage program over region

13:20 17.11.2023
Denmark hands over autonomous hydrographic complexes to Ukrainian military sailors

Denmark hands over autonomous hydrographic complexes to Ukrainian military sailors

15:59 28.10.2023
President appoints Yanevsky to post of Ambassador of Ukraine to Denmark

President appoints Yanevsky to post of Ambassador of Ukraine to Denmark

09:56 27.10.2023
Denmark transferring military equipment worth $520 mln to Ukraine

Denmark transferring military equipment worth $520 mln to Ukraine

19:05 24.10.2023
Zelenskyy, Danish Defense Minister discuss issues of strengthening sky with fighters, air defense

Zelenskyy, Danish Defense Minister discuss issues of strengthening sky with fighters, air defense

14:40 12.10.2023
Denmark finances supply of large batch of Czech-made military equipment, weapons, ammunition to Ukraine

Denmark finances supply of large batch of Czech-made military equipment, weapons, ammunition to Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

NABU, SAPO send second episode of Rotterdam+ case to court

Zelenskyy, Sunak discuss further defense cooperation with focus on air defense, long-range capabilities

Interfax-Ukraine becomes official representative of Dun & Bradstreet in Ukrainian market

Death toll of morning shelling of Ukraine reaches five, 119 more people injured – Emergency Service

President of European Council: For anybody believing rumors that Russia is interested in peace talks, attack on Ukraine shows Moscow's true intention

LATEST

Elimination of fires in Podilsky district of Kyiv continues – Emergency Service

Power supply in Kyiv region fully restored

Large car dealerships in Kyiv suffer from morning enemy attack

Nikopol community under shelling, drone strikes, Kryvyi Rih district hit by Russian missile strike – Lysak

German FM: Putin shows with every missile that he wants to destroy Ukraine

NABU, SAPO send second episode of Rotterdam+ case to court

Zelenskyy, Sunak discuss further defense cooperation with focus on air defense, long-range capabilities

Another illegally deported youth returned to Ukraine

Ukrainian TV channels exploring possibility of changing format of single telethon

SBU blocks webcams that ‘flashed’ operation of air defense during missile attack on Kyiv on Jan 2

AD
AD
AD
AD