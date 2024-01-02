Facts

18:27 02.01.2024

SBU blocks webcams that ‘flashed’ operation of air defense during missile attack on Kyiv on Jan 2

2 min read
SBU blocks webcams that 'flashed' operation of air defense during missile attack on Kyiv on Jan 2

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has established addresses and dismantled webcams hacked by Russian special services and broadcast the work of air defense and locations of critical infrastructure in Kyiv during the Russian air attack on January 2.

"It’s about two robotic online surveillance cameras that were hacked by Russian special services to spy on the Defense Forces in the capital," the SBU said on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

According to the cyberspecialists of the SBU, one of the devices was installed on the balcony of an apartment building and was used by the local police department to monitor the surrounding area.

"However, as a result of a hacker attack, the aggressor gained remote access to control this webcam. Having penetrated to its settings, the special services of the Russian Federation changed the viewing angle and connected it to the streaming platform on YouTube," the message reads.

Thus, the SBU notes, the occupiers covertly recorded all visual information in the range of the camera.

According to the report, another external surveillance device is blocked in one of the residential complexes in Kyiv, residents used it to look after the house parking lot.

The cyberspecialists of the SBU established that the enemy remotely controlled this webcam for covert fixation of the adjacent territory, including critical infrastructure facilities.

"According to available information, with the help of these cameras, the aggressor was collecting data for the preparation and correction of strikes on Kyiv," the SBU emphasizes.

According to all the exposed facts, comprehensive measures are continuing to neutralize new attempts by the enemy to conduct intelligence and subversive activities through online cameras.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, the cyberspecialists of the SBU have blocked the operation of about 10,000 IP cameras that the enemy could use to correct rocket attacks on Ukraine.

The SBU urges owners of outdoor webcams to stop online broadcasts from their devices, and citizens to report detected threats from such cameras to the official SBU chatbot: t.me/stop_russian_war_bot .

Tags: #sbu #webcams

