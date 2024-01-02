Umerov: Russia proves that it won’t stop its aggression until we stop it

The terrorist state is deliberately attacking critical infrastructure and residential areas, proving that Russia will not stop its aggression until we stop it, said Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

“This morning russia carried out another massive air assault against Ukraine. The enemy combined multiple types of missiles and used complex flight trajectories. This was a very dangerous attack that killed and injured innocent people, damaged power lines and gas pipeline, interrupted water supply. The terrorist-state is deliberately targeting critical infrastructure and residential neighborhoods, proving russia will not stop its aggression until we make it stop,” Umerov said on X (Twitter) Tuesday.