Facts

14:22 02.01.2024

UK Ambassador after Russian attack: This only strengthens Ukrainians' resolve to defend their land and freedom

British Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Harris, after another massive Russian attack on Ukrainian settlements, assured of British support.

"Russians brought more death and destruction to Ukraine in this holiday season, with another mass missile attack on peaceful civilians this morning. When will they understand that this only strengthens Ukrainians' resolve to defend their land and freedom? UK stands with Ukraine," the ambassador said on X.

