Italy will chair the G7 Group of Ambassadors to support Ukraine in 2004.

"Italy is proudly assumes G7 Ambassadors' Ukraine Support Group presidency for 2024. Many thanks to Japan for their outstanding 2023 chairmanship. We remain committed to close cooperation with Ukraine in fostering reforms and addressing Russia's aggression," according to the X social network of the Italian Presidency of the G7 Ambassadorial Group in Kyiv.