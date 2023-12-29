Facts

19:32 29.12.2023

Zelenskyy: We hope consensus on Ukraine Facility to be reached on Feb 1

Zelenskyy: We hope consensus on Ukraine Facility to be reached on Feb 1

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy counts on further EU solidarity and expressed hope that on February 1 the European Council will reach agreement on the Ukraine Facility program.

"I am grateful to Ursula von der Leyen and all EU leaders who stand united and firmly support Ukraine during this challenging time. As the EUCO meeting approaches on February 1, we count on continued EU solidarity and hope that consensus on the Ukraine Facility will be reached," Zelenskyy said on the X social network on Friday.

On February 1, 2024, a summit of the European Council will be held, at which the issue of allocating financial support to Ukraine worth EUR 50 billion will be considered.

