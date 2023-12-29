Death toll as result of missile attack in Kyiv increases to eight people – administration

In Kyiv, the death toll as a result of a morning missile strike has risen to eight people, the search and rescue operation continues, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration Serhiy Popko said.

"Death toll as a result of a missile attack on the capital has increased. Rescuers pulled out two more bodies from under the rubble. Therefore, as of 17:50 in Kyiv, racist missiles claimed the lives of eight people. Another 30 people were injured. The search and rescue operation is not yet underway completed," the administration said in its Telegram channel.

Earlier it was reported about seven dead and 30 injured.