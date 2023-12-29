About 110 missiles were launched at Ukraine on Friday morning – Zelenskyy

In total, about 110 missiles were fired at Ukraine on the morning of December 29, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on the Telegram channel on Friday.

“A maternity ward, educational facilities, a shopping mall, multi-story residential buildings and private homes, a commercial storage, and a parking lot. Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and other cities. Today, Russia used nearly every type of weapon in its arsenal: Kindzhals, S-300s, cruise missiles, and drones. Strategic bombers launched X-101/X-505 missiles. A total of around 110 missiles were fired against Ukraine, with the majority of them being shot down,” Zelenskyy said.

“Unfortunately, there have been fatalities and injuries as a result of the strikes. All services are working around the clock and providing the necessary aid. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I wish a speedy recovery to those injured,” the President also said.

Zelenskyy added that “we will surely respond to terrorist strikes.”