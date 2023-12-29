Body of second victim found after rocket attack in Zaporizhia – City Council

Two people were killed as a result of a Russian missile attack on Zaporizhia on Friday morning, Secretary of Zaporizhia City Council Anatoliy Kurtev said.

"Unfortunately, the number of victims of the morning rocket attack has increased. Rescuers conducting a search and rescue operation at the site of the shelling recovered the body of another woman from the rubble of a private house. Sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims," Kurtev wrote on Telegram.

Earlier, he reported one dead and ten injured as a result of a Russian missile attack.

According to the secretary of the City Council, one of the local enterprises was damaged by shelling, a private house was destroyed and windows were broken in 19 multi-storey residential buildings, two educational institutions and a medical institution. In addition, about 20 garages, a gas station and a hotel building were damaged.