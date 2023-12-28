Ihnat denies statement on presence of F-16s in Ukraine

Speaker of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ihnat said the U.S. F-16 fighter jets are not yet in Ukraine, despite materials previously published in the media about their alleged presence here.

"The American publication Newsweek published material about 'nothing' with incredible assumptions about the presence of F-16s in Ukraine and even their probable involvement in the destruction of six Russian aircraft," he said on Facebook.

In his opinion, "this is a great chance for hype for our Telegram channels and various media that do not care about their own reputation: 'Western-provided F-16 fighter jets could already be in Ukraine,' Newsweek said, citing sources in the United States."

"Seriously? Why then did I go on live broadcasts of Ukrainian and foreign media 23 times yesterday to talk about the racist ship and refute the senseless Russian statements about the destruction of the Faf-16, as well as about the inappropriateness of their stay in Ukraine at this stage?" the speaker of the AFU Air Force said.

He also published a link to previously published material by Newsweek. "The material is made up of nothing. For those who don't speak English, use Google Translate," he said.