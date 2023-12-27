Facts

14:42 27.12.2023

Tarnavsky: Big problem today is ammunition of various types, almost all nomenclatures

2 min read
Tarnavsky: Big problem today is ammunition of various types, almost all nomenclatures

Oleksandr Tarnavsky, commander of the Tavria operational and strategic group of Troops, has said that the Ukrainian forces most of all lack ammunition of various types and almost all nomenclatures in Tavriyske direction.

"Today, the big problem is ammunition of various types and almost all nomenclatures. The issue of ammunition for artillery systems 122 and 152 millimeters is acute. I would also like to draw attention to the fact that the enemy, knowing our capabilities regarding the range of destruction, has placed its artillery units at a critical distance – where we cannot influence its actions. He is developing electronic warfare very quickly, which makes it impossible for us to use high-precision weapons at long range. That is, today we have problems in bringing long-range ammunition during counter-battery warfare," the general said in an interview with the BBC Ukraine.

Separately, he noted that in order to combat an aerial enemy, the supply of anti-aircraft missile systems such as Stormer, Avenger, and Stinger is an urgent issue.

"That is, if there is even a slight advantage in the air, this is already an advantage of the enemy over the ground component. And in the context of a significant increase in the use of unmanned aerial vehicles by the enemy - in particular, FPV drones - there is a need to provide our units with electronic warfare equipment. We use – they counteract with electronic warfare. They are used – we counteract. Therefore, we have problems in this direction," Tarnavsky explained.

The General stressed that in order to continue the offensive assault operations, it would be desirable to have those means that allow clearing areas of the terrain. "You know, no matter how much it is, it's still not enough," he said.

Tags: #ammunition #tarnavsky

MORE ABOUT

14:56 27.12.2023
Tarnavsky: I think next year will probably be even harder

Tarnavsky: I think next year will probably be even harder

14:02 27.12.2023
Tarnavsky doesn’t believe that situation at front reaches impasse: There’re precise logistical results

Tarnavsky doesn’t believe that situation at front reaches impasse: There’re precise logistical results

19:02 15.12.2023
Lithuania reports on supply of ‘millions of cartridges,’ thousands of shells for anti-tank grenade launchers to Kyiv

Lithuania reports on supply of ‘millions of cartridges,’ thousands of shells for anti-tank grenade launchers to Kyiv

18:44 07.12.2023
Kamyshin: There’re agreements with two American companies on joint production of 155-mm ammunition in Ukraine

Kamyshin: There’re agreements with two American companies on joint production of 155-mm ammunition in Ukraine

10:42 05.12.2023
Finland to start producing ammunition for Ukraine – media

Finland to start producing ammunition for Ukraine – media

19:34 29.11.2023
One mln ammunition promised by EU for Ukraine will definitely be delivered

One mln ammunition promised by EU for Ukraine will definitely be delivered

11:17 24.11.2023
Tarnavsky reports destruction of Buk-M1 air defense system; enemy losses are 675 people over day

Tarnavsky reports destruction of Buk-M1 air defense system; enemy losses are 675 people over day

16:42 22.11.2023
Lithuanian Defense Ministry announces transfer of 3 mln units of ammunition to Ukraine

Lithuanian Defense Ministry announces transfer of 3 mln units of ammunition to Ukraine

11:52 15.11.2023
Borrell: European industry has capacity to produce 1 mln ammunition rounds per year

Borrell: European industry has capacity to produce 1 mln ammunition rounds per year

09:35 14.11.2023
Borrell: We continue to pursue goal of supplying Ukraine with 1 bln ammunition

Borrell: We continue to pursue goal of supplying Ukraine with 1 bln ammunition

AD

HOT NEWS

PM: Under eRecovery program we starting payments to Ukrainians whose homes destroyed by Russians

IT Army attacks largest ERP system in Russia, stops its operation

Tarnavsky doesn’t believe that situation at front reaches impasse: There’re precise logistical results

Court finds ex-head of Supreme Court Kniazev guilty: Gift in form of preferential apartment rental contradicts restrictions established for judges

Syrsky: Enemy intensively advancing in Kupyansk, Lymany, Siversk and Bakhmut directions – we’re strengthening defense

LATEST

Polish govt hopes for swift resolution of Ukrainian-Polish border blockade – Tusk

Ukraine boosts production of mortar rounds 42-fold, artillery shells almost three-fold – Kamyshin

Ukraine has over five mass-produced analogues of Shahed-131, one of Shahed-136 – Kamyshin

AFU remain leader in rating of Ukrainians' trust in public institutions

PM: Under eRecovery program we starting payments to Ukrainians whose homes destroyed by Russians

IT Army attacks largest ERP system in Russia, stops its operation

MFA in response to PM of Saxony statement: If Ukraine accepts temporary loss of territories, Russian forces to become closer to Germany

SBU destroys over 500 Russian tanks in 2023

URCS volunteers evacuate people from Kherson railway station subjected to Russian missile attack

Court finds ex-head of Supreme Court Kniazev guilty: Gift in form of preferential apartment rental contradicts restrictions established for judges

AD
AD
AD
AD