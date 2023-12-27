Tarnavsky: Big problem today is ammunition of various types, almost all nomenclatures

Oleksandr Tarnavsky, commander of the Tavria operational and strategic group of Troops, has said that the Ukrainian forces most of all lack ammunition of various types and almost all nomenclatures in Tavriyske direction.

"Today, the big problem is ammunition of various types and almost all nomenclatures. The issue of ammunition for artillery systems 122 and 152 millimeters is acute. I would also like to draw attention to the fact that the enemy, knowing our capabilities regarding the range of destruction, has placed its artillery units at a critical distance – where we cannot influence its actions. He is developing electronic warfare very quickly, which makes it impossible for us to use high-precision weapons at long range. That is, today we have problems in bringing long-range ammunition during counter-battery warfare," the general said in an interview with the BBC Ukraine.

Separately, he noted that in order to combat an aerial enemy, the supply of anti-aircraft missile systems such as Stormer, Avenger, and Stinger is an urgent issue.

"That is, if there is even a slight advantage in the air, this is already an advantage of the enemy over the ground component. And in the context of a significant increase in the use of unmanned aerial vehicles by the enemy - in particular, FPV drones - there is a need to provide our units with electronic warfare equipment. We use – they counteract with electronic warfare. They are used – we counteract. Therefore, we have problems in this direction," Tarnavsky explained.

The General stressed that in order to continue the offensive assault operations, it would be desirable to have those means that allow clearing areas of the terrain. "You know, no matter how much it is, it's still not enough," he said.