13:02 27.12.2023

URCS volunteers evacuate people from Kherson railway station subjected to Russian missile attack

Volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) evacuated people from Kherson railway station, which was fired at by Russian occupiers with missiles on Tuesday evening.

"More than 100 passengers from Kherson railway station, which was hit by Russian shelling yesterday, successfully reached Kyiv. Volunteers of the rapid response unit of the National Committee of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) met the passengers of the train with hot tea and coffee," URCS reported on Facebook on Wednesday.

URCS noted that volunteers of the rapid response unit of the Ukrainian Red Cross of Kherson region are on duty daily at the railway station of the regional center. On Tuesday, after the missile attack, they provided first aid and psychological assistance to the victims, helped people move to shelter and facilitated further evacuation to a safer place.

Volunteers from Kherson, Mykolaiv and Kyiv took part in the safe evacuation of people.

During the shelling of Kherson railway station, the official transport of URCS volunteers was also damaged.

As reported, as a result of the Russian shelling of Kherson railway station and an evacuation train, a policeman was killed and several people were injured.

