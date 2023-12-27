Facts

11:22 27.12.2023

Some 70% of customers of Kherson region remain without power supply

Due to the shelling of the enemy, 70% of the customers of Kherson region remain without electricity, said head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin.

"Due to yesterday Russia’s shelling, the energy infrastructure of Kherson was severely damaged. Some 70% of customers remain without power supply," Prokudin wrote on Telegram on Wednesday morning.

According to him, "the power engineers are already working," "determining the degree of damage, and then immediately begin emergency recovery work."

"It is difficult to name the deadlines for their completion so far. However, experts are doing everything possible and impossible to restore the electricity as soon as possible," Prokudin summed up.

