NATO is foundation of security for Ukraine and Europe – Zelenskyy on meeting on cooperation with NATO

NATO is the foundation of security for Ukraine and the whole of Europe, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video message, who held a meeting on Tuesday on cooperation with NATO next year.

“Ukraine's strategy in relations with the Alliance is absolutely clear: it is the foundation of security for both Ukraine and the entire Europe, including Ukraine. We are formulating the corresponding tactics of action in line with this strategy,” Zelenskyy said.

“Foreign policy, communication, institutional steps within our state. Everything should be as substantive as possible,” he stressed.