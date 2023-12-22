Facts

20:35 22.12.2023

Zelenskyy: Poland, Ukraine have serious opportunities in joint defense production

1 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, following a meeting in Kyiv with Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski, announced the existence of serious opportunities for both states to develop joint defense production.

"Had a meeting with the newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Sikorski. We are renewing our relations. We must solve existing problems. Naturally, I thanked Poland for supporting our state in defense. We have very serious opportunities for our further joint work – work that will strengthen both our nations," he said in a video address.

This, according to Zelenskyy, applies, in particular, to joint defense production. "There are a lot of things that need to be addressed, and I'm confident we can do it," he said.

