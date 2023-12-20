If I get rid of my team, we will become weaker – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that if he gets rid of his team, the country will become weaker.

"If I get rid of my team, I have a small one, consisting of five-six managers, then we will become weaker with you. There will be less air defense, less help. With all due respect to your rhetoric [the journalist's question], I just can't afford it," Zelenskyy said at a press conference in Kyiv on Wednesday.

At the same time, the president agreed that the deputies of the Verkhovna Rada should deal exclusively with their immediate affairs and be moral authorities, which, according to Zelenskyy, does not happen.

In this regard, he noted that if the country is ready to change the composition of the Verkhovna Rada, then it is necessary to change the legislation and hold elections.