08:01 20.12.2023

We’re trying to arrange meeting with Orban – Zelenskyy

 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that his team is trying to arrange a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

"We are trying to find solutions and answers to certain questions, but for this we need to organize a meeting … I think we could find a diplomatic solution, and our sides will work on it," Zelenskyy said at a press conference in Kyiv on Wednesday.

Zelenskyy said that when he saw Orban in Argentina, he could not answer the question "why we cannot organize an official meeting between us."

