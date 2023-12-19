Facts

18:36 19.12.2023

UK High Court of Justice upholds final award on $5 bln damages caused to Naftogaz due to seizure of its assets in Crimea by Russia

2 min read
UK High Court of Justice upholds final award on $5 bln damages caused to Naftogaz due to seizure of its assets in Crimea by Russia

Naftogaz, together with five companies of the Naftogaz Group, has secured an order from the High Court of Justice of England & Wales recognizing its $5 billion final award on damages (including interest) against Russia, as well as the underlying partial award on jurisdiction and liability, on December 5, 2023.

"The Naftogaz Group is one step closer to recovering its losses caused by russia. We are pleased to announce that we have obtained an order recognizing the recent $5 billion Crimea arbitration award in England & Wales. Since russia refuses to pay the amounts owed under the award, we continue to leverage all available mechanisms to recover these funds in target jurisdictions hosting russian assets," said Naftogaz Group CEO Oleksiy Chernyshov.

The enforcement proceedings in England & Wales are part of Naftogaz's worldwide strategy to recover $5 billion owed by Russia under the award.

Naftogaz is also seeking recognition and enforcement of the award in the United States, as well as other target jurisdictions.

Naftogaz said that Russia is due to appear before the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on February 23, 2024, following successful service of process on Russia via diplomatic channels.

Interest for non-payment of funds in accordance with the award continues to accrue until full payment, the group said.

Naftogaz is represented pro bono in England & Wales by Naomi Briercliffe and Katie Pritchard of Squire Patton Boggs, Stephen Midwinter KC, Edward Ho and Emilie Gonin of Brick Court, and David Baker of Essex Court Chambers, with the support of Covington & Burling, who act as lead counsel in coordinating Naftogaz's global enforcement efforts.

The group said that the award is the largest yet issued in the various arbitrations brought by Ukrainian investors who had assets confiscated by Russia in Crimea.

Tags: #court #naftogaz #crimea

MORE ABOUT

12:29 14.12.2023
Naftogaz begins developing decarbonization strategy

Naftogaz begins developing decarbonization strategy

15:56 09.12.2023
Groundwork being prepared for 2024 so that Russia leaves Crimea forever – Ukraine's defense minister

Groundwork being prepared for 2024 so that Russia leaves Crimea forever – Ukraine's defense minister

19:53 05.12.2023
HACC rules to reduce bail, extend detention for ex-President of Supreme Court Kniazev – SAPO

HACC rules to reduce bail, extend detention for ex-President of Supreme Court Kniazev – SAPO

16:57 05.12.2023
SBU drones strike important enemy targets in Crimea – source

SBU drones strike important enemy targets in Crimea – source

13:56 01.12.2023
Three wells launched in Nov add over 400,000 cubic meters of gas to production – head of Naftogaz

Three wells launched in Nov add over 400,000 cubic meters of gas to production – head of Naftogaz

15:27 28.11.2023
Court extends Kolomoisky's arrest with option of posting bail of UAH 3 bln until Jan 26, 2024

Court extends Kolomoisky's arrest with option of posting bail of UAH 3 bln until Jan 26, 2024

14:44 25.11.2023
Crimean Bridge doomed – SBU

Crimean Bridge doomed – SBU

09:32 24.11.2023
Ambassadors of G7 countries meet with management of Naftogaz

Ambassadors of G7 countries meet with management of Naftogaz

10:57 14.11.2023
Naftogaz pays UAH 75.4 bln in taxes for ten months

Naftogaz pays UAH 75.4 bln in taxes for ten months

16:54 13.11.2023
Naftogaz intends to increase share in gas supply to industry – Chernyshov

Naftogaz intends to increase share in gas supply to industry – Chernyshov

AD

HOT NEWS

Assistance from USA to come very soon – Zelenskyy

Rada in hurry with 4 new appointments to Accounting Chamber before completion of its reform – G7 ambassadors

Ukraine ramping up UAV production to compensate lack of artillery rounds – Defense Ministry

Zelenskyy: Diia app becomes public tool

Kyivstar resumes high-speed mobile Internet in metro of Kyiv and Kharkiv

LATEST

Assistance from USA to come very soon – Zelenskyy

Interactive map of shelters to appear in Diia – PM

Ministry of Digital Transformation, Ministry of Education present Global Innovation Vision with key directions for Ukraine's development

IF USA FOCUSES ON DOMESTIC POLITICS AFTER ELECTIONS, IT WILL HAVE IMPACT ON WAR IN UKRAINE – ZELENSKYY

Zelenskyy doesn’t agree that Ukraine can lose war

Diia.Engine specialists develops 30 registers, another 40 being developed – minister

Rada in hurry with 4 new appointments to Accounting Chamber before completion of its reform – G7 ambassadors

USA to provide $150 mln to Ukraine to support digital transformation

Erdogan sure process of Ukraine, Moldova's accession into EU will stall

Polish protesters allow entry of empty trucks into Poland at Yahodyn crossing in separate eCherha line

AD
AD
AD
AD