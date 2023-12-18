Facts

16:21 18.12.2023

Members of Russian Shtorm-Z units returned to combat duties with unhealed wounds – British intelligence

1 min read

Members of Russian Shtorm-Z units are highly likely being returned to combat duties with unhealed wounds, and even after limb amputations, the British intelligence report.

“Members of Russian Shtorm-Z units are highly likely being returned to combat duties with unhealed wounds, and even after limb amputations. This follows credible reports that members of Shtorm-Z, Donetsk militias, and Wagner Group have frequently received minimal or no treatment,” according to a report published on Monday on the social network X of the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

According to the intelligence, one reason that prisoners is often lack the paperwork required to access military hospitals. “Whilst reducing pressure on an overburdened military medical system, the lack of proper in-theatre medical attention will transfer the administrative and medical burden back to troops’ home units,” the message reads.

Tags: #british_intelligence

