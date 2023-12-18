AFU curtailing number of operations due to lack of Western assistance – Tarnavsky

The Armed Forces of Ukraine faced a shortage of artillery shells and were forced to curtail some operations due to a lack of assistance from Western allies, Commander of Tavria operational-strategic group of forces Oleksandr Tarnavsky said.

"There's a problem with ammunition, especially post-Soviet (shells) – that's 122 mm, 152 mm. And today these problems exist across the entire front line. The volumes that we have today are not sufficient for us today, given our needs. So, we are redistributing it. We are replanning tasks that we had set for ourselves and making them smaller because we need to provide for them," Tarnavsky told Reuters.

He said Ukrainian forces on the southeastern front went on the defensive in some areas, but are trying to attack in others.

At the same time, Tarnavsky said Russian forces are also facing problems with ammunition, but did not disclose details.