Facts

14:58 18.12.2023

AFU curtailing number of operations due to lack of Western assistance – Tarnavsky

1 min read
AFU curtailing number of operations due to lack of Western assistance – Tarnavsky

The Armed Forces of Ukraine faced a shortage of artillery shells and were forced to curtail some operations due to a lack of assistance from Western allies, Commander of Tavria operational-strategic group of forces Oleksandr Tarnavsky said.

"There's a problem with ammunition, especially post-Soviet (shells) – that's 122 mm, 152 mm. And today these problems exist across the entire front line. The volumes that we have today are not sufficient for us today, given our needs. So, we are redistributing it. We are replanning tasks that we had set for ourselves and making them smaller because we need to provide for them," Tarnavsky told Reuters.

He said Ukrainian forces on the southeastern front went on the defensive in some areas, but are trying to attack in others.

At the same time, Tarnavsky said Russian forces are also facing problems with ammunition, but did not disclose details.

Tags: #war

MORE ABOUT

16:45 16.12.2023
Number of those ready for territorial concessions to Russia growing, majority of Ukrainians believe Ukraine should not give up its territories - KIIS

Number of those ready for territorial concessions to Russia growing, majority of Ukrainians believe Ukraine should not give up its territories - KIIS

15:48 16.12.2023
Russia continues to prepare for long-term war, occupation of new territories – ISW

Russia continues to prepare for long-term war, occupation of new territories – ISW

19:45 15.12.2023
Less than quarter of AmCham members in Ukraine expect war end in 2024

Less than quarter of AmCham members in Ukraine expect war end in 2024

17:23 15.12.2023
Yusov: Kremlin doesn't have plans to continue waging war in 2025

Yusov: Kremlin doesn't have plans to continue waging war in 2025

19:59 14.12.2023
Action plan for implementation of Kyiv Development Strategy until 2025 supplemented with measures to overcome consequences of Russian aggression – Kyiv Administration

Action plan for implementation of Kyiv Development Strategy until 2025 supplemented with measures to overcome consequences of Russian aggression – Kyiv Administration

15:32 13.12.2023
Zelenskyy: Ukraine cannot lose, our state is only thing we have

Zelenskyy: Ukraine cannot lose, our state is only thing we have

14:45 11.12.2023
Interior Minister at G7 ministers meeting: We record about 160 war crimes of Russia every day

Interior Minister at G7 ministers meeting: We record about 160 war crimes of Russia every day

11:37 01.12.2023
Zelenskyy: War with Russia is in new stage as winter looms

Zelenskyy: War with Russia is in new stage as winter looms

13:51 29.11.2023
Umerov to participants of IT coalition: Technology to win war

Umerov to participants of IT coalition: Technology to win war

11:37 22.11.2023
Zelenskyy: Most of the funds for military aid for Ukraine will return to USA

Zelenskyy: Most of the funds for military aid for Ukraine will return to USA

AD

HOT NEWS

EU plans to hold summit on Feb 1 to coordinate assistance, incl to Ukraine – Michel

EU plans to hold summit on Feb 1 to coordinate assistance, incl to Ukraine – Michel

European Council approves 12th package of sanctions against Russia

Polish carriers again block passage of trucks through Dorohusk – Yahodyn checkpoint - Border Guard Service

U.S. Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs O'Brien arrives in Kyiv – ambassador

LATEST

Two enemy informants, who scouted positions, rotation schedules of Ukraine’s AFU, sentenced to real terms

Kuleba thanks EU for adopting 12th package of sanctions against Russia

Bulgaria, Poland, Romania, Czech Republic to receive EUR 65 mln from EU to support Ukrainian refugees

AFU repulse 17 enemy attacks in Bakhmut direction, 22 in Avdiyivka direction – AFU General Staff

EU plans to hold summit on Feb 1 to coordinate assistance, incl to Ukraine – Michel

GUR on discovery of wiretapping in Zaluzhny's office: Enemy trying to discover our plans

EU plans to hold summit on Feb 1 to coordinate assistance, incl to Ukraine – Michel

URCS developing first aid training program for people with disabilities

European Council approves 12th package of sanctions against Russia

Kyivstar plans to achieve full stabilization in provision of services by end of week - company president

AD
AD
AD
AD