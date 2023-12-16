Facts

15:48 16.12.2023

Russia continues to prepare for long-term war, occupation of new territories – ISW

2 min read
Russia continues to prepare for long-term war, occupation of new territories – ISW

Reports published by the German publication BILD about Russia's plans to occupy a number of Ukrainian territories outside the illegally annexed regions during 2024-2026 are consistent with a number of other available data, according to a report from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

"ISW cannot independently authenticate BILD’s reporting, but Russia’s reported plans for the war in Ukraine through 2026 are in line with continued Russian preparations for a prolonged war effort. The Russian military command is pursuing long-term restructuring and expansion efforts to form strategic reserves, and Russia has been gradually mobilizing its DIB to sustain a long war," the report states.

"Russia’s reported medium to long-term plans to occupy territory beyond the four (illegally) annexed territories are also plausible considering that Russian officials, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, have reverted to expansionist rhetoric recently, and Russian forces continue offensive operations to expand their positions in Kharkiv region. Russian officials have issued statements about Russia’s intention to occupy and annex additional Ukrainian territory beyond the current front lines and the four (illegally) annexed territories. ISW recently assessed that the sudden collapse of Western aid would likely lead sooner or later to the collapse of Ukraine’s ability to hold off the Russian military, and Russian forces could ultimately push all the way to the western Ukrainian border in such a scenario," it reads.

According to BILD data released on December 14, Russia plans to capture most of Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions, including Kharkiv if possible, in 2025 and 2026.

Tags: #war #isw

MORE ABOUT

16:45 16.12.2023
Number of those ready for territorial concessions to Russia growing, majority of Ukrainians believe Ukraine should not give up its territories - KIIS

Number of those ready for territorial concessions to Russia growing, majority of Ukrainians believe Ukraine should not give up its territories - KIIS

19:45 15.12.2023
Less than quarter of AmCham members in Ukraine expect war end in 2024

Less than quarter of AmCham members in Ukraine expect war end in 2024

19:18 15.12.2023
Helping Ukraine keep lines where they’re through continuous Western military support far more advantageous, cheaper for USA than allowing Ukraine to lose

Helping Ukraine keep lines where they’re through continuous Western military support far more advantageous, cheaper for USA than allowing Ukraine to lose

17:23 15.12.2023
Yusov: Kremlin doesn't have plans to continue waging war in 2025

Yusov: Kremlin doesn't have plans to continue waging war in 2025

19:59 14.12.2023
Action plan for implementation of Kyiv Development Strategy until 2025 supplemented with measures to overcome consequences of Russian aggression – Kyiv Administration

Action plan for implementation of Kyiv Development Strategy until 2025 supplemented with measures to overcome consequences of Russian aggression – Kyiv Administration

15:32 13.12.2023
Zelenskyy: Ukraine cannot lose, our state is only thing we have

Zelenskyy: Ukraine cannot lose, our state is only thing we have

15:53 12.12.2023
Russia using its presidential elections in 2024 to legitimize occupation of Ukrainian regions– ISW

Russia using its presidential elections in 2024 to legitimize occupation of Ukrainian regions– ISW

17:36 11.12.2023
AFU holding positions on left bank of Kherson region – ISW

AFU holding positions on left bank of Kherson region – ISW

14:45 11.12.2023
Interior Minister at G7 ministers meeting: We record about 160 war crimes of Russia every day

Interior Minister at G7 ministers meeting: We record about 160 war crimes of Russia every day

16:33 06.12.2023
Ukrainian forces launch successful drone strikes against Russian military installations in occupied Crimea – ISW

Ukrainian forces launch successful drone strikes against Russian military installations in occupied Crimea – ISW

AD

HOT NEWS

Umerov calls on local authorities to provide greater assistance in mobilization work

Defense forces liquidate 30 out of 31 enemy drones – Air Force

Zelenskyy: We’ll do everything so that next year we will be confident in defense and financial support

Lithuania reports on supply of ‘millions of cartridges,’ thousands of shells for anti-tank grenade launchers to Kyiv

Zelenskyy: We’ll do everything so that next year we will be confident in defense and financial support

LATEST

Cyber attack on Kyivstar is likely one of highest-impact disruptive in Ukraine since Feb 2022 - British intelligence

Umerov calls on local authorities to provide greater assistance in mobilization work

Ukraine elected vice-chair of UNESCO Cultural Heritage Committee in event of armed conflict

Defense forces liquidate 30 out of 31 enemy drones – Air Force

We perceive U.S.’ consent to joint weapons monitoring as sign of trust - Deputy Defense Minister

Polish protesters to return to blocking Dorohusk BCP thanks to court

UNDP conducts energy audit of 26 hospitals for installing PV panels under European Commission-Ministry of Energy initiative

Forty-five mobile groups created in Lviv region to fight shaheds, 55 more planned

Stefanishyna on opening of negotiations on EU membership: EU member states were ready to deprive Hungary of vote right

Georgian authorities, opposition hold separate rallies on occasion of EU candidate status granted to country

AD
AD
AD
AD