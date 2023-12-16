Russia continues to prepare for long-term war, occupation of new territories – ISW

Reports published by the German publication BILD about Russia's plans to occupy a number of Ukrainian territories outside the illegally annexed regions during 2024-2026 are consistent with a number of other available data, according to a report from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

"ISW cannot independently authenticate BILD’s reporting, but Russia’s reported plans for the war in Ukraine through 2026 are in line with continued Russian preparations for a prolonged war effort. The Russian military command is pursuing long-term restructuring and expansion efforts to form strategic reserves, and Russia has been gradually mobilizing its DIB to sustain a long war," the report states.

"Russia’s reported medium to long-term plans to occupy territory beyond the four (illegally) annexed territories are also plausible considering that Russian officials, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, have reverted to expansionist rhetoric recently, and Russian forces continue offensive operations to expand their positions in Kharkiv region. Russian officials have issued statements about Russia’s intention to occupy and annex additional Ukrainian territory beyond the current front lines and the four (illegally) annexed territories. ISW recently assessed that the sudden collapse of Western aid would likely lead sooner or later to the collapse of Ukraine’s ability to hold off the Russian military, and Russian forces could ultimately push all the way to the western Ukrainian border in such a scenario," it reads.

According to BILD data released on December 14, Russia plans to capture most of Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions, including Kharkiv if possible, in 2025 and 2026.