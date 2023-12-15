Facts

17:23 15.12.2023

Yusov: Kremlin doesn't have plans to continue waging war in 2025

2 min read
The Kremlin does not have plans to continue waging the war in 2025, however they might be corrected at the end of 2024, Spokesperson for the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine Andriy Yusov has said.

"There is a quote of the intelligence chief, Kyrylo Budanov, saying that currently the Kremlin does not have plans to continue [waging the war] in 2025. But, maybe, at the end of 2024 they would be adjusted. The Kremlin sees the figures and analyzes the situation. Maybe in 2024, and maybe in 2025, the economic situation, the pressure and the results of the sanctions policy will grow significantly. A number of destructive processes in the Russian economy has been launched, therefore this is scenario is undesirable for them," he said on the national telethon on Friday.

One of enemy's tasks is the weakening of the western partners' support for Kyiv, Yusov said.

"Yes, one of important aspects of the aggressor's psychological and informational operations and using the situation at the frontline for this purpose is the weakening of the pro-Ukrainian coalition and the world's support for Ukraine," he said.

The official emphasized that the enemy's attempts to spread the narratives about alleged futility of Ukraine's fight against the aggressor does not work, as the international coalition is resilient and continues to stand with Ukraine.

