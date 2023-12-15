Facts

13:07 15.12.2023

EU to find solution allowing further funding for Ukraine – Estonian PM

3 min read
EU to find solution allowing further funding for Ukraine – Estonian PM

Prime Ministers of Estonia Kaja Kallas is convinced that the leaders of the European Union will find a solution that will allow further financial support for Ukraine.

"I can assure you that Ukraine will not be left without a [financial] support – there is a strong will of the 26 to provide this support, and there are different ways how we can do this. We will work this out probably we will have another meeting, maybe in January, to reach agreement on this. But definitely there is a strong will to do it, and to help Ukraine as much as possible," she told reporters in Brussels on Friday upon her arrival on the second day of the European Council meeting. As you know, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban vetoed the revision of the EU budget, which provided for the allocation of 50 billion euros for Ukraine until 2027.

"We did not come to conclusions yesterday at night, it was a clear victory on the accession talks. There was no point to Hungary [Kallas hesitated as she searched for the right words, which led to a slight pause in her speech]… to give another good news. He [Orbán] doesn't want to be part of it. 'This is outside the budget, so you can do whatever you want, but I don’t want to be a part of it,' is his explanation for this. But of course we have tools that are easier to use the tools that we already have than creating new tools. Democracy takes time, but Ukraine does not have that time. We have the political will and we will find the solution," the Estonian Prime Minister said.

Asked whether the EU has problems with Orbán, Kallas said: "I have said several times: before as long as he says the wrong things but does the right things – we are OK, and we have been united so far and we were able to make a decision on the accession talks yesterday. It was interesting for the history book how it was done, but I won't talk about this today. But we are all democracies, we all have different worries, so we listen to each other and try to find a solution."

As you know, in order to make a decision on starting negotiations with Ukraine, Orban was asked to leave the meeting room. This format is provided for by the procedure of the European Council meeting and is called "constructive absence." In the entire history of the EU, this format has never been used. Thus, the decision was taken by all 27 EU member states, with the tacit consent of Hungary, which did not use its veto.

Tags: #eu #estonia #kallas

MORE ABOUT

11:33 15.12.2023
Another step towards Ukraine's full membership in EU – Zelenskyy

Another step towards Ukraine's full membership in EU – Zelenskyy

10:31 15.12.2023
EU leaders welcome 12th package of sanctions against Russia

EU leaders welcome 12th package of sanctions against Russia

10:08 15.12.2023
EU leaders declare support for efforts to ensure export of Ukrainian grain to world markets

EU leaders declare support for efforts to ensure export of Ukrainian grain to world markets

09:58 15.12.2023
EU leaders call for 'progress' on using frozen Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine – European Council conclusions

EU leaders call for 'progress' on using frozen Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine – European Council conclusions

20:22 14.12.2023
Von der Leyen on EU’s decision on Ukraine, Moldova: Day that will remain engraved in history of our Union

Von der Leyen on EU’s decision on Ukraine, Moldova: Day that will remain engraved in history of our Union

19:58 14.12.2023
European Council's decision to open EU accession talks with Ukraine, Moldova a victory for all of Europe – Zelenskyy

European Council's decision to open EU accession talks with Ukraine, Moldova a victory for all of Europe – Zelenskyy

19:33 14.12.2023
European Council decides to open accession negotiations with Ukraine, Moldova

European Council decides to open accession negotiations with Ukraine, Moldova

20:25 13.12.2023
EU price ceiling on Russian oil does not apply to Bulgaria - EC representative

EU price ceiling on Russian oil does not apply to Bulgaria - EC representative

20:01 13.12.2023
Stefanyshina allows EU summit to be extended by one day

Stefanyshina allows EU summit to be extended by one day

19:48 13.12.2023
Blocking decision to open EU accession talks for Ukraine, Moldova is not Austria's position - Stefanishyna

Blocking decision to open EU accession talks for Ukraine, Moldova is not Austria's position - Stefanishyna

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: We’ll do everything so that next year we will be confident in defense and financial support

Lithuania reports on supply of ‘millions of cartridges,’ thousands of shells for anti-tank grenade launchers to Kyiv

Zelenskyy: We’ll do everything so that next year we will be confident in defense and financial support

Yusov: Kremlin doesn't have plans to continue waging war in 2025

Seven of 26 victims of grenade explosion in Zakarpattia village in serious condition, incl bomber - PGO

LATEST

Less than quarter of AmCham members in Ukraine expect war end in 2024

Germany announces new EUR 6.1 mln package of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine – MFA

Helping Ukraine keep lines where they’re through continuous Western military support far more advantageous, cheaper for USA than allowing Ukraine to lose

Zelenskyy: We’ll do everything so that next year we will be confident in defense and financial support

Lithuania reports on supply of ‘millions of cartridges,’ thousands of shells for anti-tank grenade launchers to Kyiv

Psychosocial support classes for elderly resumed in Chernihiv for their participants

Zelenskyy: We’ll do everything so that next year we will be confident in defense and financial support

Yusov: Kremlin doesn't have plans to continue waging war in 2025

Seven of 26 victims of grenade explosion in Zakarpattia village in serious condition, incl bomber - PGO

SBU investigating circumstances, motives for grenade explosion in Zakarpattia

AD
AD
AD
AD