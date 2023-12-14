Facts

19:17 14.12.2023

Occupation forces shell center of Kherson, civilian injured – city administration

One civilian was injured as a result of Russian occupiers' attack on Kherson on Thursday, Head of Kherson City Military Administration Roman Mrochko has said.

"The man, 57, was outside at the moment of the enemy attack. He was hospitalized in the condition of moderate severity," he said on the Telegram channel.

As reported, the occupation forces shelled the suburb of Kherson on Thursday. A senior woman suffered a concussion and houses were damaged as a result of the attack.

