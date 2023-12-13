EU to supply Ukraine with 500,0000 shells by year end – official

By the end of the year, the EU will send 500,000 ammunition rounds to Ukraine and 1 million shells promised by the EU will be delivered in 2024, a high-ranking European official told reporters on condition of anonymity.

"We're going to deliver, I think, 500,000 out of a million by the end of this year. I believe we will reach a million next year. But it is true that we are a little delayed," the senior official said.

He confirmed that there would be a "slight delay" in the delivery of promised 1 million.

In addition, the official noted that the EU is also working with other partners, which is not always publicly known, "to obtain some projectiles from other countries that have them."