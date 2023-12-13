Zelenskyy: Ukraine cannot lose, our state is only thing we have

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said the war cannot be won without foreign assistance, but Ukraine cannon lose.

"Of course, [the war] cannot be won without assistance. But we also cannot lose, because the only thing we have is our state," he told a press briefing in Oslo on Wednesday.

"In the first days of the full-scale war, we were really alone. And it was hard and very difficult. A tragic period for us and our people. You saw how it was for us. They almost occupied us, but we did not run away. We did not leave, we stood up and took the fight," the president said.

Zelenskyy also said that it is difficult to fight without help, "you lose a lot of people. And if you do not want to lose the lives of your people, your society, your people and children, you will definitely need a strong shield of defense."

"If the world, Europe are united for Ukraine, this is important to us," he said.