Volunteers of Ukrainian Red Cross rapid response unit helping Kyiv residents affected by missile attack

Volunteers of the rapid response unit of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) are providing assistance to the injured residents of Kyiv as a result of a nighttime Russian missile attack.

"Volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross rapid response unit went to the scene of the emergency and provided all necessary assistance to the victims. They installed two heating points and provided first aid to more than 20 people. The victims also received first aid, and more than 400 people were provided with hot drinks," the URCS reported on Facebook on Wednesday.

As Olena Sakharova, a senior volunteer of the URCS rapid response unit, said on the air of the national telethon, the rapid response unit went to the site of the rocket wreckage five minutes after the incident.

"We have installed two heating points. One ... is for people with limited mobility and bedridden, it was warmer. The second heating point is for those who can walk on their own," Sakharova said.

She noted that the victims mostly had cuts from glass fragments and bruises.

According to her, the volunteers also transported a family with children.

"A family turned to us, who asked us to move it with small children, because the children were very scared … And before we put up tents, we moved this family with children to another address," the volunteer said.

As a result of the overnight rocket attack on the capital of Ukraine, 53 people were injured, six of them children: 36 women and 17 men.

"Of these, 20 victims were hospitalized. The vast majority – 34 people – received incised body wounds. Another eight have an acute stress reaction. The rest have bruises of soft parts of the body, abrasions, burns and other injuries. There is no information about the dead," reads a message posted on the Telegram channel of the military administration.

As the Air Force reported, the Ukrainian air defense eliminated 10 ballistic missiles and 10 attack UAVs of Shahed-136/131 type, which attacked Kyiv on Wednesday night.