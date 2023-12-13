Facts

10:45 13.12.2023

Ukraine cannot give up its territories – Zelenskyy

Ukraine cannot give up its territories to Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at a joint press conference with the American leader in Washington on Tuesday.

"The question is not only in our words and what we are thinking about. The question is what we are ready for and what we are not ready for. How can Ukraine give up its territories? It's just nonsense and stupidity. We are talking about the fact that there are [in the territories occupied by the Russian Federation] our Ukrainians, our children, families, who are an integral part of our society there. There our people become victims of torture, rape, they are being killed," he said.

As he noted, "it is difficult to understand what political players and forces have an idea to offer Ukraine to give up its territories and people, their stories and memory."

Zelenskyy also said that he had held many dialogues with representatives of both parties of the U.S. Congress on this issue.

"Both of them assure of their support. In any case, we have never doubted the support of our strategic partnership from the United States and that the support will end, so Ukraine will not remain face-to-face with the terrorist, which is the Russian Federation," he said.

