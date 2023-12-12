Possibility of mandatory evacuation from several more frontline communities in Kharkiv region being considered – Synehubov

The list of the frontline communities in Kharkiv region subject to mandatory evacuation may be extended.

"We are considering a possibility of holding mandatory evacuation from several more settlements. Everything will depend on the combat situation," Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov said on the national telethon on Tuesday.

Currently, there are two most dangerous directions in the region – Borova-Lyman and Kupyansk, he said. In particular, there are around 2,500-3,000 people, including 256 children, living in Kupyansk.

Earlier, 299 children were removed from the frontline communities of the Kupyansk district during the mandatory evacuation.