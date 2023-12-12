Facts

15:27 12.12.2023

SBU opens criminal case on cyber attack on Kyivstar, one of versions is involvement of Russian special services

2 min read
SBU opens criminal case on cyber attack on Kyivstar, one of versions is involvement of Russian special services

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has announced the opening of a criminal case on today's cyber attack on Kyivstar, which is Ukraine's largest telecom operator.

"The SBU has launched criminal proceedings into a cyber attack on one of the largest national mobile operators Kyivstar. […] One of the versions that is being considered by SBU investigators is possible involvement of Russian special services into this hacker attack," the press service of the SBU told Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday.

The Ukrainian special service also said that as soon as the incident occurred, the SBU immediately sent it operational investigative group to the company's officer in order to document all circumstances of the attack.

In addition, SBU cyber security specialists are providing Kyivstar employees with assistance on the spot and coordinating effort of all state institutions to restore the network as soon as possible.

According to the press service, the SBU opened the case under the following eight articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Article 361 (unauthorized intrusion into the work of information (automated), electronic communication, information and communication systems, electronic communication systems), Article 361-1 (development of malicious software or hardware with the purpose of illegal use, distribution or sale, as well as their distribution or sale), Article 110 (encroachment on the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine), Article 111 (high treason), Article 113 (sabotage), Article 437 (planning, preparation, unleashing and waging of war of aggression), Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war), and Article 255 (creation, management of a criminal group or a criminal organization and participation in them).

Tags: #kyivstar #sbu #cyber_attack

MORE ABOUT

16:22 12.12.2023
Kyivstar system breakdown doesn't affect Ukrainian military operations – Ground Forces

Kyivstar system breakdown doesn't affect Ukrainian military operations – Ground Forces

14:48 12.12.2023
Terms of restoration of services are still unclear – Kyivstar CEO

Terms of restoration of services are still unclear – Kyivstar CEO

13:46 12.12.2023
Kyivstar explains network failure by hacker attack, subscriber data not compromised

Kyivstar explains network failure by hacker attack, subscriber data not compromised

12:53 12.12.2023
Interior Minister: Due to failure in Kyivstar operator's work, Ukrainians can turn to police, national guardsmen, border guards for help

Interior Minister: Due to failure in Kyivstar operator's work, Ukrainians can turn to police, national guardsmen, border guards for help

09:29 12.12.2023
Large-scale failure in work of Kyivstar mobile operator occurs

Large-scale failure in work of Kyivstar mobile operator occurs

17:43 06.12.2023
SBU blows up car of 'LPR deputy' Popov, he is dead – source

SBU blows up car of 'LPR deputy' Popov, he is dead – source

17:28 06.12.2023
SBU liquidates ex-PM Kiva – source

SBU liquidates ex-PM Kiva – source

16:57 05.12.2023
SBU drones strike important enemy targets in Crimea – source

SBU drones strike important enemy targets in Crimea – source

15:28 02.12.2023
Snipers of Special Operations Center A help hold 'Road of Life' near Bakhmut in spring of 2023 - Maliuk

Snipers of Special Operations Center A help hold 'Road of Life' near Bakhmut in spring of 2023 - Maliuk

19:30 01.12.2023
Sivkovych coordinates info sabotage by Shufrych against Ukraine – SBU

Sivkovych coordinates info sabotage by Shufrych against Ukraine – SBU

AD

HOT NEWS

Umerov, Zaluzhny visit soldiers in eastern direction – Defense Ministry

Kyivstar system breakdown doesn't affect Ukrainian military operations – Ground Forces

GUR says it has hacked servers of Russian tax service

Tusk calls on West to unite to help Ukraine

Terms of restoration of services are still unclear – Kyivstar CEO

LATEST

Umerov, Zaluzhny visit soldiers in eastern direction – Defense Ministry

GUR says it has hacked servers of Russian tax service

Russia using its presidential elections in 2024 to legitimize occupation of Ukrainian regions– ISW

Ukraine promises to hold open competition for 24 HACC judges by Aug 2024 – updated memorandum with IMF

Tusk calls on West to unite to help Ukraine

Austria doesn't agree to start talks on Ukraine's accession to EU in current conditions – govt

European Commission intends to collect EUR 15 bln for Ukraine from income from Russian assets frozen by EU – media

Umerov thanks UK, Norway for their leadership in establishing Maritime Capability Coalition in support of Ukraine

Zelenskyy intends to talk about possible results for 2024 at meeting with Biden

Ukraine's president meets with heads of US defense companies

AD
AD
AD
AD