Large-scale failure in work of Kyivstar mobile operator occurs

A large-scale failure occurred in the work of Ukraine's largest mobile operator Kyivstar on Tuesday morning, subscribers report a lack of network and Internet, and the operator's website is also unavailable, Suspilne reports.

The company officially confirmed a technical failure.

“Today there was a technical failure in our network, as a result of which communication services and Internet access may be unavailable for part of the subscriber base. Company specialists are working to resolve the problem,” says a statement from company representative Iryna Lelichenko.

If there is no mobile connection, you can use the free national roaming service, she clarified.