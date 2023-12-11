Facts

Zelenskyy in USA holding meeting with Pentagon chief, chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Defense Minister Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Charles Brown for their personal leadership and implementation of agreements to strengthen Ukrainian air defense.

"The visit to the United States began with a meeting with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Charles Brown at the U.S. National Defense University. We discussed challenges to global security, developments at the front and further Ukrainian-American cooperation in the field of defense," the President said on his Telegram channel.

