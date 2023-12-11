Facts

20:22 11.12.2023

Largest Hanukkah Menorah in Europe installed in Kyiv – mayor

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko took part in a public candle lighting ceremony at the Hanukkah Menora, traditionally installed on Independence Square in the center of Kyiv.

"By the way, this is the largest Menorah in Europe," Klitschko said on Telegram on Monday.

According to him, the ceremony was attended by rabbis, ambassadors of Israel, Argentina, Charge d'affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine, representatives of the diplomatic corps and international organizations.

""On the 5th day of Hanukkah, five candles were lit on the Menorah in Kyiv. As a symbol of freedom, the victory of good over evil and the indestructibility of the Jewish and Ukrainian peoples," Klitschko added.

Tags: #kyiv #menorah

