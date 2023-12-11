Facts

19:50 11.12.2023

USA to allocate another batch of military aid to Ukraine by year end - White House

Washington will provide Kyiv with another package of military assistance by the end of December, U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Monday.

Kirby said a briefing, commenting on the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the United States that he has no doubt that Ukraine would hear from Americans by the end of the month an announcement of additional security assistance.

In addition, according to Kirby, U.S. President Joe Biden at a meeting with the Ukrainian leader will assure him that he continues to seek Congressional approval of the request for financial assistance to Ukraine.

Kirby stressed that it’s absolutely necessary for them to receive additional funding to further support Ukraine.

