Slovak carriers block Vishne– Nemecke checkpoint – Ukrainian Border Guard

Representatives of the Slovak Union of Carriers blocked the movement of trucks through the Vishne – Nemecke checkpoint, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported on Monday.

"This information was transmitted at 16:10 by Slovak border guards. Carriers restrict the movement of trucks traveling from Ukraine towards Slovakia. Trucks are not blocked from leaving Slovakia," the message posted on the Telegram channel says.

Currently, there are 1,263 trucks in the electronic queue for departure to Slovakia in front of the Uzhgorod checkpoint, adjacent to the Slovak Vishne-Nemecke. Passenger cars and buses are allowed to pass in a regular mode.