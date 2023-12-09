Facts

11:54 09.12.2023

Parliament adopts bill on improving selection of judges

2 min read
Parliament adopts bill on improving selection of judges

The Verkhovna Rada has improved the judicial career procedure.

The adoption of bill No. 10140-d was supported at the final reading by 244 MPs at a plenary session on Saturday, Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a member of the Holos parliamentary faction, said.

"The Rada adopted, at the final reading, [bill] No. 10140d on improving the procedures for a judicial career... It is also a recommendation from the European Commission and [concerns] MFA," he wrote in his Telegram channel.

The bill provides for a change in the deadline by which a judge shall annually file a declaration of family ties and a declaration of virtue – from February 1 to May 1.

The document also regulates the rule according to which a person who is a member of the High Council of Justice (HCJ) or the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine (HQCJU) cannot apply for the position of judge. Moreover, the restrictions apply not only to the period of holding these positions, but also to one year after dismissal or termination of powers.

In addition, the law authorizes the Supreme Court to approve uniform indicators for assessing virtue and professional ethics of a judge (candidate for this position) after agreement with the HQCJU, the Council of Judges of Ukraine and the Public Council of Virtue.

Most of the provisions of the law will come into force the next day after its publication in the Holos Ukrainy parliamentary newspaper.

Tags: #bill #judicial

MORE ABOUT

09:49 07.12.2023
Bill on providing aid to Ukraine fails to pass procedural vote in Senate – meeting

Bill on providing aid to Ukraine fails to pass procedural vote in Senate – meeting

15:34 10.11.2023
Ukrainian Gambling Council criticizes bill No. 10101 with hidden benefits for lottery lobby

Ukrainian Gambling Council criticizes bill No. 10101 with hidden benefits for lottery lobby

16:42 20.10.2023
Bill on ban on religious organizations affiliated with Russian Orthodox Church requires range of amendments before second reading – Yelensky

Bill on ban on religious organizations affiliated with Russian Orthodox Church requires range of amendments before second reading – Yelensky

15:57 19.10.2023
Rada adopts bill prohibiting activities of religious organizations affiliated with Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine

Rada adopts bill prohibiting activities of religious organizations affiliated with Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine

20:04 29.09.2023
MPs propose to abolish statute of limitations for corruption crimes during war

MPs propose to abolish statute of limitations for corruption crimes during war

19:19 15.09.2023
Draft law on state budget-2024 published on Rada website

Draft law on state budget-2024 published on Rada website

09:25 15.09.2023
MPs propose expanding powers of Accounting Chamber to all public funds

MPs propose expanding powers of Accounting Chamber to all public funds

15:51 30.08.2023
Dubinsky initiates cancellation of postponement of MPs' call-up for military service

Dubinsky initiates cancellation of postponement of MPs' call-up for military service

19:27 01.08.2023
Rada offered to settle issues of administrative structure of ARC before de-occupation of peninsula

Rada offered to settle issues of administrative structure of ARC before de-occupation of peninsula

20:05 25.07.2023
Rada Committee approves bill prepared for second reading on streamlining GTSOU structure

Rada Committee approves bill prepared for second reading on streamlining GTSOU structure

AD

HOT NEWS

Closed stations of Kyiv subway to be used as shelter during air raid alerts – commission

Groundwork being prepared for 2024 so that Russia leaves Crimea forever – Ukraine's defense minister

Defense forces liquidate 900 invaders in one day – General Staff

Ukrainian parliament calls on European Council to decide on opening Ukraine's accession negotiations

Near Avdiyivka, Russians trying to break through AFU’s defense: 32 attacks recorded

LATEST

Closed stations of Kyiv subway to be used as shelter during air raid alerts – commission

Groundwork being prepared for 2024 so that Russia leaves Crimea forever – Ukraine's defense minister

Ukraine calls to condemn Russia's intention to hold presidential elections in temporarily occupied territories, not to send observers – MFA

Another 40 Ukrainian citizens evacuated from Gaza Strip

Defense forces liquidate 900 invaders in one day – General Staff

Ukrainian parliament calls on European Council to decide on opening Ukraine's accession negotiations

Coalition of Countries for Return of Ukrainian Children may become arbitrator instead of UN

Near Avdiyivka, Russians trying to break through AFU’s defense: 32 attacks recorded

Bulgarian Parliament votes for additional military assistance to Ukraine

Hepatitis A outbreak liquidated in Vinnytsia region

AD
AD
AD
AD