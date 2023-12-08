Bulgarian Parliament votes for additional military assistance to Ukraine

The Bulgarian Parliament has overridden the President's veto on the agreement on the supply of old armored personnel carriers (APCs) to Ukraine, ratified by parliament earlier, The Sofia Globe reports.

“Bulgaria’s National Assembly voted on December 8 to override President Roumen Radev’s veto on the agreement between Bulgaria’s Interior Ministry and Ukraine’s Defence Ministry on Bulgaria supplying old armored personnel carriers (APCs) to Ukraine, ratified by Parliament last month,” the ezine said.

In addition, the Bulgarian parliament voted for additional military assistance to Ukraine and the possibility of providing airspace for F-16 training. “Bulgaria’s National Assembly voted on December 8 overwhelmingly in favour of additional military aid for Ukraine, the possibility of use of Bulgarian air space for F-16 training for Ukrainian pilots,” the message reads.

The parliamentarians reportedly called on the Ministry of Defense to take steps to join the coalition of countries involved in building Ukraine's capacity to put into operation the F-16s it received. It provides for the permission of Ukrainian infantry or mechanized companies numbering up to 160 people per year to transit or stay in Bulgaria for training. Additional military assistance also assumes that Bulgaria will provide Ukraine with outdated and redundant air defense missiles.