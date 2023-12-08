NACP launches open database of foreign components in Russian and Iranian weapons

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) is launching the world's first open database of foreign components used by the Russian Federation and Iran in unmanned aerial vehicles, missiles, electronic warfare systems and other types of weapons and military equipment, the NACP website reported.

Currently, the database posted on the War and Sanctions portal contains information about foreign components found in Russian and Iranian weapons used during the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine since February 24, 2022. The Foreign Weapons Components section will be updated regularly and improved, it is planned to add the ability to subscribe to update the list.

“Thousands of electronic components that should improve life and serve development are being turned into weapons of murder by Russia and Iran. Revealing their path from the manufacturer to the hands of murderers is a large-scale task for any government agency. However, thousands of journalists, investigators, customs officers, and bankers can do it, consultants and many others striving for justice and peace. Now that this data has become public, everyone can contribute to global world security," said NACP head Oleksandr Novikov.

For each component, information is available on the type of weapon, where it is used, its manufacturer and technical characteristics. It is expected that journalists and officials will be able to collect sufficient evidence and investigate supply chains, bringing accomplices to war to justice.

The list is available at the link: https://sanctions.nazk.gov.ua/military-components/

The NACP reminds that their role in sanctions policy is defined in the Roadmap of Individual Sanctions developed by the Stanford International Working Group on Sanctions against the Russian Federation. The NACP identifies companies supplying electronic components to the Russian Federation, strengthening the military potential of a terrorist state.