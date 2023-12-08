Facts

11:25 08.12.2023

USA can guarantee military aid to Ukraine for several more weeks – Kirby

The White House is concerned that the United States can guarantee assistance to Ukraine within a few weeks, and is ready to negotiate with Republicans to extend funding, John Kirby, strategic communications coordinator at the U.S. National Security Council, said at a briefing.

According to him, they know there is strong bipartisan support there (in Congress). However, there is a small group of Republicans who want to hold everyone hostage to support some pretty extreme border policies. On which the President has said that we are willing to negotiate, he believes in that there will be changes in immigration policy, as well as changes in resource allocation, Kirby said.

