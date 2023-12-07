Danish Red Cross holds effective leadership training for Ukrainian colleagues

Representatives of the Danish Red Cross have held an effective leadership training for their colleagues from the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS).

"Twenty people from five regions of Ukraine – Khmelnytsky, Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, Chernivtsi, and Ternopil – participated in the training. The participants included heads of regional and city organizations of the Ukrainian Red Cross, specialists in various fields, volunteer leaders," the URCS said on Facebook on Thursday.

The training participants learned about such issues as creating an effective team based on trust and delegation of tasks, different leadership styles and roles, and the difference between a leader and a manager. They also received answers to questions about what an effective leader should be, learned about the culture and tools of meetings, and the system for identifying and increasing motivation.