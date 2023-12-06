Zelenskyy: On Armed Forces Day there is only one word – 'Well done'

On the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, there is only one word – "Well done," only one emotion – gratitude, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address on Wednesday.

"And only one wish is to win. Commanders, take care of your soldiers, take care of yourself. Be yourself. I congratulate you on the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," he said.

"And we remember – St. Nicholas the Wonderworker will come to those who behaved well. The Armed Forces of Ukraine will come to those who behaved insignificantly," he said.

Zelenskyy said "we have those who prove by deeds that it will be our way, they prove it every day. Those who fight for our freedom, on the frontline, in the trenches, tanks, airplanes, in all branches of our forces, in all our brigades, "in our east, in our south, in our north – throughout Ukraine. Who gives battle at the front and protects our peaceful regions."

"Now I am walking through the capital of our beautiful state. I am going from the President's Office of Ukraine, and not someone else's Gauleiter," he said in an address recorded during his walk to the Wall of Memory in Kyiv.

"Ahead of us is European Square, where there are our blue and yellow flags, not tricolours. Ahead is the Saint Volodymyr Hill in honor of our Grand Duke... We have behind the daily struggle for temporarily occupied territories. Ahead is the liberation of them, these are our lands, these are our people," the president said.