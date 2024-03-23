Ukraine's army eliminates 1,050 invaders, 36 artillery systems in one day – General Staff

The Ukrainian military liquidated about 1,050 enemy personnel, 12 tanks, 19 armored combat vehicles, 36 artillery systems, 75 UAVs, 39 cruise missiles, 76 units of vehicles and special equipment in one day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"The enemy's total combat losses from February 24, 2022 to March 23, 2024 were approximately: personnel - about 435,760 (1,050 more) people, tanks - 6,852 (12 more) units, armored combat vehicles - 13,130 (19 more) units, artillery systems - 10,811 (36 more) units, MLRS - 1,018 units, air defense systems - 723 units, aircraft - 347 units, helicopters - 325 units, operational-tactical level UAVs - 8,463 (75 more) units, cruise missiles - 1,992 (39 more) units, ships/boats - 26 units, submarines - one unit, automotive equipment and tank trucks - 14,344 (57 more) units, and special equipment - 1,768 (19 more) units," according to a message published on Facebook on Saturday morning.