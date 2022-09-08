Economy

12:52 08.09.2022

About 400,000 Ukrainians who left their country over war legally find job in Poland

1 min read
About 400,000 Ukrainians who left their country over war legally find job in Poland

About 400,000 Ukrainians who left Ukraine due to the full-scale Russian invasion have officially found jobs in Poland, Deputy Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Administration of the country Paweł Szefernaker said.

On the Polish Radio, he said that out of 1.3 million Ukrainians who stayed in Poland for a longer period, 550,000 are of working age, and already 400,000 of this group (75%) work and pay taxes in Poland.

"This is a group of people working for the Polish economy. I will add that these additional 400,000 people who have been working in Poland for the last months are not people who have taken a job from a Polish worker. They have supplemented our labor market and additionally work for our GDP and our economic development," he said.

Szefernaker said that within six months of the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, about 6 million people crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border, including border traffic.

"Of these, about 2.5 million people fled the war for longer, and half of them remained in Poland," he said.

Tags: #poland #job

MORE ABOUT

12:30 31.08.2022
Ukraine, Poland may build cross-border oil pipeline – media

Ukraine, Poland may build cross-border oil pipeline – media

13:48 22.08.2022
Polish assistance to Ukraine exceeds EUR 3.5 bln in six months

Polish assistance to Ukraine exceeds EUR 3.5 bln in six months

18:06 15.08.2022
Zelensky congratulates Poland on Armed Forces Day: We’ll definitely celebrate joint victory in struggle for freedom, common European future

Zelensky congratulates Poland on Armed Forces Day: We’ll definitely celebrate joint victory in struggle for freedom, common European future

16:42 30.07.2022
Eight Krab howitzers ready to be shipped to Ukraine from Poland

Eight Krab howitzers ready to be shipped to Ukraine from Poland

12:28 25.07.2022
Poland raises PLN 22 mln to buy Bayraktar drone for Ukraine

Poland raises PLN 22 mln to buy Bayraktar drone for Ukraine

18:06 18.07.2022
Ukrainians in Poland will be able to maintain tax residency in Ukraine without paying taxes in host country - BRDO

Ukrainians in Poland will be able to maintain tax residency in Ukraine without paying taxes in host country - BRDO

17:20 11.07.2022
Duda announces introduction of bill by Zelensky to Rada on special status of Poles in Ukraine

Duda announces introduction of bill by Zelensky to Rada on special status of Poles in Ukraine

12:13 27.06.2022
Poland cancels free train travel for Ukrainians from July

Poland cancels free train travel for Ukrainians from July

14:24 11.06.2022
Border Guard Service again records net outflow of people from Ukraine through western border month later

Border Guard Service again records net outflow of people from Ukraine through western border month later

17:27 07.06.2022
Poland, Ukraine to sign one of biggest arms contracts over past 30 years – Morawiecki

Poland, Ukraine to sign one of biggest arms contracts over past 30 years – Morawiecki

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine expects to receive EU's remaining EUR 3 bln macro-financial aid by end of 2022, while EUR 12 bln under new program in 2023 – PM

President of European Commission: second tranche of new MFA for Ukraine to be EUR 5 bln

Rada appoints Umerov as head of State Property Fund

Zelensky opens trading session on NYSE to show openness of Ukraine for business

Some $326 bln in direct damage from Russia's aggression verified as of today - Shmyhal

LATEST

Intl reserves enough to fix hryvnia exchange rate at current level – NBU

Epicenter K opens two new shopping centers at once in Kyiv and Lviv

AMCU opens case against ProZorro.Sale state enterprise

Ukraine expects to receive EU's remaining EUR 3 bln macro-financial aid by end of 2022, while EUR 12 bln under new program in 2023 – PM

President of European Commission: second tranche of new MFA for Ukraine to be EUR 5 bln

Rada appoints Umerov as head of State Property Fund

Zelensky opens trading session on NYSE to show openness of Ukraine for business

Tolk Group joins UN Global Compact

Ukrainian drogerie retailer EVA estimates material losses due to war at UAH 360 mln

EVA begins construction of second phase of distribution center in Lviv

AD
AD
AD
AD