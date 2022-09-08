About 400,000 Ukrainians who left their country over war legally find job in Poland

About 400,000 Ukrainians who left Ukraine due to the full-scale Russian invasion have officially found jobs in Poland, Deputy Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Administration of the country Paweł Szefernaker said.

On the Polish Radio, he said that out of 1.3 million Ukrainians who stayed in Poland for a longer period, 550,000 are of working age, and already 400,000 of this group (75%) work and pay taxes in Poland.

"This is a group of people working for the Polish economy. I will add that these additional 400,000 people who have been working in Poland for the last months are not people who have taken a job from a Polish worker. They have supplemented our labor market and additionally work for our GDP and our economic development," he said.

Szefernaker said that within six months of the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, about 6 million people crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border, including border traffic.

"Of these, about 2.5 million people fled the war for longer, and half of them remained in Poland," he said.