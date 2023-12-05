PISA 2022 a source of important data on what needs to be addressed carefully – Shmyhal

The 2022 results of the Program for International Student Assessment (PISA 2022) on Ukraine are a source of important data on what needs to be addressed more carefully, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said.

"The development of education is an absolute priority for Ukraine. This is the foundation on which we will build a strong, competitive, innovative European state. I highlighted this during the global launch of the results of the latest international survey on the quality of education, PISA," he said on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

According to the prime minister, the presented report on Ukraine is a source of important data on what the country can be proud of and what it needs to work on more carefully,

"I would like to thank Ukrainian teachers and organizers for this result. And also, for their daily hard work. The government will make every effort to ensure that the Ukrainian education system is stable and effective," he said.

The survey was conducted in October 2022 via two-hour tests in math, reading, science and creative thinking. The total number of participants was 3,876 from 164 educational institutions in 17 regions and Kyiv (the study was not conducted in seven regions and temporarily occupied Crimea).

PISA is an international education quality assessment program, which was launched in 1997, and is coordinated by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). It assesses the math, reading and science literacy levels of 15-year-olds in more than 80 countries/economies around the world.

As reported, the PISA 2018 results showed that every fourth 15-year-old student in Ukraine has a low level of reading, math and science literacy.

The PISA 2022 results showed that Ukrainian school students are one and a half academic years behind their peers from OECD countries in terms of math and science, and almost two and a half years – in terms of reading. Also, according to the survey, only 58% of Ukrainian students achieved basic level of math literacy, 59% – reading, and 66% – science literacy.